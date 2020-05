Dina Tue is a 6th and 7th grade science teacher at Richview Middle School in Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Students and peers say she’s progressive, creating the first all-girls science class as studies show girls benefit in this environment. And she continues engaging students in weekly video chats.

So, we salute Dina Tue as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.