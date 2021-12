Devonna Hunter is a fourth-grade teacher at Nannie Berry Elementary School in Hendersonville, Sumner County.

Parents say she cares deeply for students beyond the classroom, checking on them if they miss school. Peers say she sets high standards, so students achieve beyond what’s expected. Students enjoy learning!

So, we honor Devonna Hunter as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.