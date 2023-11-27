Denise Hackett teaches 10th grade biology at Smith County High School in Carthage, Tennessee.
She’s been teaching at the same school for 32 years. Students appreciate her creativity in explaining complex concepts like a lesson on lactic acid and its impact on the body.
So, we salute Denise Hackett our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
News 2’s Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery—which has raised more than $7 billion for education programs.