She’s an innovator. That’s what peers say about Loran Anderson, the 8th grade English Language Arts teacher at Dickson Middle School in Dickson, Dickson County.

She has a variety of strategies to be able to reach students on all different learning levels.

Students say she cares about their education and about who they really are.

