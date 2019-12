She has a passion for what she does, and it shows! That’s what parents and peers say about Nora Freeman, a fourth-grade teacher at Smith Springs Elementary in Antioch, Tennessee.

She engages students in unique ways, builds on their strengths, and shows them how to apply what they’ve learned to everyday life.

We salute Nora Freeman as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.