Debbie Hickerson is a second grade teacher at John Pittard Elementary in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

She’s been teaching for 25 years. Distance learning hasn’t stopped her from engaging students with fun lessons — helping them reach their full potential.

So we honor Debbie Hickerson as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.