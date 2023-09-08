DeAnne Beaty is the fifth grade teacher at Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration School in Gallatin, Sumner County.
Students love how she uses fun games to help them master material. Peers say students’ annual test scores are in Tennessee’s top 5% in both achievement and growth.
So we honor DeAnne Beaty as our News 2 Educator of the Week!
