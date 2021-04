Cindy Davis is a 6th grade English Language Arts Enrichment Teacher at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County.

Students say she loves her job and is the best at it. Peers says she targets students’ interests and incorporates them into lessons to engage them, so they build good writing skills.

So we honor Cindy Davis as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.