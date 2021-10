Cindi Morgan is the Career and Technical Education Department Head plus teaches business courses at East Hickman High School in Lyles, Hickman County.

Peers say her innovative teaching style helps empower students. She not only mentors them but connects them with local business owners for real-life experience.

So we honor Cindi Morgan as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.