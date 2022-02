Christy Sapp is an 8th-grade math teacher at Gladeville Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County.

Peers say she is effective and engaging in class. She tutors those struggling with math before or after school and has started a math club, stretching students’ skills. Plus she mentors other teachers.

So we salute Christy Sapp as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.