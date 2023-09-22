Chris Koewler teaches 8th-grade history and is the head coach for the boys basketball team at Kirkwood Middle School in Clarksville, Montgomery County.
Students say he’s passionate about helping them. He breaks down complicated lessons making them easy to understand.
Peers say he’s great at building community and school spirit.
So, we salute Chris Koewler as our News 2 Educator of the Week!
