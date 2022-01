Chris Koewler is an 8th-grade social studies teacher at New Providence Middle School in Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Students say he’s helpful and kind. Peers say his passion for teaching and vast knowledge of history engages students, so they love learning. He sets high academic standards which students achieve.

So, we honor Chris Koewler as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.