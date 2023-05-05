News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Catherine Stanley teaches chemistry at McGavock High School in Nashville. Peers say her fun labs break down complicated material and build confidence to help students succeed.

Students value her in and out of the classroom as she is a big cheerleader for their extracurricular activities.

So we salute Catherine Stanley as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.