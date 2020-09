Carrie Park is a second grade teacher at Union Elementary STEM and Demonstration School in Gallatin, Sumner County.

Peers say her passion for students drives her create engaging lessons and she thoughtful to take into account students learning needs, styles and interests. Students thrive!

So we honor Carrie Park as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.