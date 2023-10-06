Brandy Steiner is a Health Science teacher at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Students say the way she breaks down lessons plus her labs her them better understand what they are learning. Peers say she has a big heart as she is nurturing, preparing students for real-life opportunities.
So, we salute Brandy Steiner as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
