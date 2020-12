Becky Waddell is a 2nd-grade teacher at Mill Creek Elementary School in Nolensville, Williamson County.

Students say she is the best teacher because she takes care of them and makes class fun. Peers say she is genuine, giving, and is a great communicator with students and parents.

So we salute Becky Waddell as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five-and-a-half billion dollars for education programs.