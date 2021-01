Barclay Randall is a Career and Technical Education Teacher in Broadcasting at McGavock High School in Nashville.

Students love his enthusiasm and creativity. Peers say his prior broadcast experience and how he incorporates students’ interests into lessons helps bring subject matter to life.

So we honor Barclay Randall as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half-billion dollars for education programs.