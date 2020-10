Barbara Newberry teaches third grade and is the team lead for her grade at Sylvan Park Paideia Design Center in Nashville.

Students say her school work is challenging but she makes it fun. Peers say she gives students extra time and attention plus tailors lessons to fit individual needs.

