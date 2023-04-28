News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ashlinn Turnbow is the 9th-grade English teacher at Creek Wood High School in Charlotte in Dickson County.

Students say she’s amazing. She engages them in exciting conversations, doesn’t judge their options, and gives excellent feedback.

Peers say her dedication to her students helps them succeed.

So, we honor Ashlinn Turnbow as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.