Anna Montanari is a fifth-grade teacher at Two Rivers Middle School in Nashville.

Students say she works hard to help them learn and become smarter. Peers say she genuinely loves teaching, engaging students so they take ownership of what they’re learning and feel empowered to reach their full potential.

So we honor Anna Montanari as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.