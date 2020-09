Anna Dimic is a first grade teacher at Cole Elementary in Antioch, Davidson County.

Parents say she goes above and beyond to help students during this pandemic — from interactive lessons — extra support for students whose first language isn’t English — to care packages delivered to students’ homes.

So we salute Anna Dimic as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.