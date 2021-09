She’s a great role model! That’s what peers say about Amy Rugaard a kindergarten teacher at Westmeade Elementary school in Nashville.

Parents appreciate how she sets high standards, dedicating her time and talent to meet students’ needs to achieve those standards. It’s why students succeed!

So we honor Amy Rugaard as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.