News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Amy Hayes is a Pre-K teacher at Woodward Elementary School in Columbia in Maury County.

Parents appreciate her patience, insight, and experience in helping students master the milestones needed to move into kindergarten. Students feel valued, nurtured, and loved which helps them succeed.

So we salute Amy Hayes as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

EOTW is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion for education programs.