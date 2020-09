She’s genuine, caring and engaging. That’s what peers say about Amanda Stubblefield — an 11th grade English teacher at Portland High School in Portland, Sumner County.

Students appreciate that she is considerate, always providing them what they need. And she’s a good listener.

So we honor Amanda Stubblefield as our news 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.