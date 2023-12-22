She’s an amazing teacher and an amazing role model. That’s what students say about Amanda Lemmons, the English III teacher at Community High School in Unionville in Bedford County.
Students love her positive attitude. Peers say she is the type of teacher educators want for their children.
So we salute Amanda Lemmons as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
