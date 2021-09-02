Amanda Cooper – Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration School

Educator of the Week
Amanda Cooper teaches first grade at Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration School in Gallatin, Sumner County.

Peers say she is the embodiment of a great teacher. Her lessons are tailored to meet student’s learning and social-emotional needs. And she finds ways to motivate students who struggle to help them succeed. Students thrive!

So we honor Amanda Cooper as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.

