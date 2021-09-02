Amanda Cooper – Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration School

Amanda Cooper teaches first grade at Union Elementary STEAM and Demonstration School in Gallatin, Sumner County.

Peers say she is the embodiment of a great teacher. Her lessons are tailored to meet student’s learning and social-emotional needs. And she finds ways to motivate students who struggle to help them succeed. Students thrive!

So we honor Amanda Cooper as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.