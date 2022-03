Alexandra Benefield teaches sixth-grade math at J.T. Moore Middle Prep in Nashville, Davidson County.

Students say she’s like a second mother, motivating them to do their best. Peers says she meets students where they are academically, building strengths and helping students overcome math challenges.

