Dispose of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you have unused prescription medication in your cabinet, you can get rid of it easily later this month.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Several locations across Tennessee and Kentucky will accept the unneeded medications. In Nashville, police will be set up at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, among several other locations.
The Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department and La Vergne Police Department are also part of the initiative and will be taking back prescription drugs.
According to the DEA, unused or expired prescription medications are “a public safety issue leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.”
The agency warns non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.
The DEA also reports the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.
- Ford Ice Center – 5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch, Tenn.
- Center for Student Wellbeing at Vanderbilt University – 1211 Stevenson Center Lane, Nashville, Tenn.
- Brentwood City Hall – 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Tenn.
- Ford Ice Center – 7638 Highway 70 S., Bellevue, Tenn.
- Walmart – 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tenn.
- Walmart – 4424 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, Tenn.
- La Vergne Police Department – 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tenn.
- Kroger – 510 TN-76, White House, Tenn.
- Walgreens – 1303 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tenn.
- Wilson County Sheriff’s Office – 105 East High Street, Lebanon, Tenn.
- CVS Pharmacy – 903 Memorial Blvd., Springfield, Tenn.
- Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office – 940 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- MTSU Health Services – 1301 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Santa Fe Fire Department – 2606 Owens Drive, Santa Fe, Tenn.
- Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department – 210 Broadway, Hartsville, Tenn.
- Sango Pharmacy – 2622 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tenn.
- Walmart – 2315 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tenn.
- Maury Regional Medical Center – 1222 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, Tenn.
- Walmart – 2200 Brookmeade Drive, Columbia, Tenn.
- Woodbury Drug Center – 604 West Main Street, Woodbury, Tenn.
- Walmart – 125 Myers Street, Carthage, Tenn.
- Walgreens Pharmacy – 1751 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, Tenn.
- Walmart – 1680 Fort Campbell Blvd., Clarksville, Tenn.
- Nunally Drug Store – 226 Main Street, Baxter, Tenn.
- Warren County Sheriff’s Department – 108 Security Circle, McMinnville, Tenn.
- Walmart – 1655 West College Street, Pulaski, Tenn.
- Walgreens – 500 S. Willow Avenue, Cookeville, Tenn.
- Andy’s Pharmacy – 305 West Spring Street, Cookeville, Tenn.
- Walgreens – 950 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville, Tenn.
- WLX Country Café – 1212 North Locust Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
- Infinity Pharmacy – 1080 Street Suite 100, Cookeville, Tenn.
- Allgood City Hall lobby – 215 West Main Street, Allgood, Tenn.
- Walgreens – 483 West Bockman Way, Sparta, Tenn.
- Walmart – 2200 Highway 641 South, Camden, Tenn.
- Trigg County Sheriff’s Office – 134 Commerce Street, Cadiz, Ky.
- Van Buren County Jail – 121 Taft Drive, Spencer, Tenn.
- Headstart – 24038 TN-30, Spencer, Tenn.
- Monterey Drugs – 201 Elmore Street Suite F, Monterey, Tenn.
- Kentucky State Police – 1000 Western Kentucky Parkway, Nortonville, Ky.
- Walmart – 12010 Mineral Wells Avenue, Paris, Tenn.
- 911 Dispatch Center – 401 West Washington Street, Paris, Tenn.
- Walmart – 16773 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap, Tenn.
- Walgreens – 14857 Rankin Avenue, Dunlap, Tenn.