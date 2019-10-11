Dispose of unwanted medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you have unused prescription medication in your cabinet, you can get rid of it easily later this month.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Several locations across Tennessee and Kentucky will accept the unneeded medications. In Nashville, police will be set up at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, among several other locations.

The Brentwood Police Department, Franklin Police Department and La Vergne Police Department are also part of the initiative and will be taking back prescription drugs.

According to the DEA, unused or expired prescription medications are “a public safety issue leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.”

The agency warns non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

The DEA also reports the non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.