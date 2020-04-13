Debunking claims that CBD can cure COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the medical community works toward finding a cure for COVID-19, some companies are using this time to be opportunistic by claiming their product can cure the virus.

The latest claim is that CBD is the cure. As a fairly new product with studies still being done to fully grasp it’s capabilities, some manufacturers are telling the public it can cure and protect you from the coronavirus.

“Yeah, they’re being lied to,” says the CEO of Myaderm, a CBD manufacturer.

Eric Smart wants to debunk bogus claims that the product he knows well can do more than it actually can.

“You have an emerging market of an exiting product that does have therapudic capabilities, then you link in a pandemic where people are concerned,” he said. “So what happens? Two things. People’s exuberance tends to lean towards, ‘I’m interested in this product, let’s find out more,’ and then, you’ve got fraudulent people who want to capitalize on that very quickly and say, ‘Hey, this is going to cure every problem you have.'”

It’s even harder to tell what’s a lie when the claims are coming from those within the industry. Former NFL player Kyle Turley, who now owns a CBD manufacturer, has been advocating for his product as a cure for the coronavirus. The FDA sent him a letter warning him about unsubstantiated health claims, but Smart wants to make sure the message gets across.

“You have a lot of bad actors and overcoming those both from a messaging standpoint, getting above the noise and identifying them, that’s something we want to help consumers overcome,” said Smart.

It can’t cure COVID-19, but it does have health benefits.

Smart wants people to “understand what are the real therapeutic capabilities with CBD products.

CBD is primarily used for aches and pains and sometimes anxiety. So, if you’ve been going on a lot of walks with your pets, CBD products can help as an anti-inflammatory, but not as a cure for COVID-19.