Conexión Américas, non-profits helping immigrant community during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our health, and our jobs. The immigrant community in Nashville has been hit especially hard when it comes to job loss, and now non-profits are partnering to help.

As of Thursday, Second Harvest and Conexión Américas has distributed 900 fresh produce boxes to families in need at Conexión Américas’ Casa Azafrán.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee delivers 250 boxes of fresh produce every Thursday to Casa Azafrán. All families in need have to do is just drive up and pick up their box. Families who could not pick up today because of health or transportation will not miss out thanks to a partnership with Amazon. Amazon will drop off boxes to those in need who can’t make it to Casa Azafrán.

Conexión Américas is also helping families financially through United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund and that financial need is growing. At least 90 families have been helped so far, but approximately 900 families are still on a waiting list.

One way you can help these families is by participating in Conexión Américas’ annual fundraiser, Cafecito, which has been made virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To assist Conexión Américas in their efforts to aid the immigrant community of Nashville, click here.