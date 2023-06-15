NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is hosting its first Big Blue Bash later this month, with News 2 as the media sponsor.

According to organizers, the Big Blue Bash was created as an opportunity to honor and engage with members of the accredited business community.

Networking will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, before the program begins at 11 a.m. in the Wildhorse Saloon, with News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy serving as the mistress of ceremonies.

During the luncheon, the BBB will recognize Students of Integrity scholarship recipients, as well as Torch and Spark Award winners.

In addition, keynote speaker Dave Delaney — the founder of Futureforth, the creator of The Nice Method, and a trainer specializing in corporate communication and professional networking — is set to “provide a message fused with enlightenment and empowerment,” the BBB said.

Follow this link to order tickets for the Big Blue Bash by Tuesday, June 20.