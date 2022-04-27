NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 Pandemic forced many businesses, nonprofits, and organizations to make major changes like letting go of staff. The same is true for the Arthritis Foundation in Nashville.

Now the nonprofit is calling on volunteers and more to participate in the upcoming Rock the Walk to Cure Arthritis.

Lauren Clanton, the executive director, said the foundation had to let go of its entire field staff team due to COVID. “We have relied heavily on volunteers to continue delivering on our mission to offer programs and services to those living with Arthritis.”

The month of May is National Arthritis Awareness Month.

The event will be taking place Sunday, May 22nd at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

They are in dire need of volunteers, teams, sponsors and participants to join the mission this year.

For more information about how you can participate click on this link.