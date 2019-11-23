BISSELL Pet Foundation holding holiday adoption event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) hopes to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across America with its Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event.

It’s happening on December 14th.

BPF is supporting 120 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.

It will include shelters in 22 states and 3 in Tennessee.

All adoptable pets for this event will be micro-chipped and spayed/neutered.

To see a list of all participating locations, hours of operation and adoption requirements, please visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS. If you’re not able to adopt, please consider supporting BISSELL Pet Foundation’s lifesaving work at bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.



