2020 Nashville CARES AIDS Walk goes virtual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 29th Annual Nashville CARES AIDS Walk is going virtual in 2020!

Nashville CARES will be doing 35 days of fundraising in celebration of the organization’s 35th anniversary.

The AIDS Walk kickoff will be on October 17th at 10:00 a.m. It will offer helpful tips and information each day that will encourage giving and to keep the AIDS Walk as a focal point leading up to the actual virtual AIDS Walk

The virtual AIDS Walk will be held on November 21st. Corporate and community sponsors will assemble at the Nashville Cares parking lot at the corporate office to kick off the annual AIDS Walk following social distancing rules. Those present will participate in a 25 – 30-minute fitness workout that will be done while standing in place. Virtual walkers will be able to log in and participate in the fitness program and watch all of the activities and follow along from their own locations.

Participants are encouraged to stage walks in their own neighborhoods following the guidelines put in place by state and local officials that are adhering to social distance guidelines

If you would like to donate or register for the AIDS Walk, click here.