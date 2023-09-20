LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked for almost a full year to crack a high-profile disappearance and death. Detectives made three arrests and filed multiple charges in the Mya Fuller murder investigation.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is this week’s News 2 Gives Back honoree. To say thank you for all their hard investigative work, the team took lunch to deputies in Lebanon. While there, Marcus Bagwell spoke with Sgt. Walker Woods about the team’s commitment and dedication to seeking justice for the Fuller family.

