NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit serves all of Nashville. On the morning of March 27, they served a very important part of Green Hills.

That Monday, drivers and members of the operations team drove an unexpected route that they will never forget. The city’s bus service provided rides to locations to quickly help reunite families during the Covenant School shooting.

Drivers were also seen praying with officers and family members, as the community came together in the midst of chaos and confusion.

To say thanks for their service, News 2 Gives Back took lunch to Driver Hall on Nestor Street.

News 2’s Marcus Bagwell spoke with Nick Oldham, WeGo’s Chief Safety and Security Officer, who organized the response. You can see his interview in the video above.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.