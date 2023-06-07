NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Marshals Service plays many roles—one of which is helping agencies across Middle Tennessee.

On the morning of March 27, the Marshals answered the call to help Metro Nashville Police with the deadly Covenant School shooting.

To say thank you and recognize their efforts, News 2 Gives Back dropped off lunch at the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Nashville.

While there, Marcus Bagwell spoke with Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ashley Allen about the department’s efforts in the response to the Covenant School shooting and how they were able to support fellow law enforcement officers in any way they could.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Nashville Subaru in partnership with the Nashville Predators.