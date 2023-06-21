NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On March 27, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and TN Department of Transportation (TDOT) worked quickly to make sure nearby roads and I-440 were shut down quickly amid the response to the Covenant School shooting.

Troopers and TDOT workers made sure access in and around the scene was contained until the threat was over.

To say thank you, the News 2 Gives Back team brought lunch to both agencies where Marcus Bagwell had a chance to speak with Lieutenant Kevin Smith of THP Nashville.

