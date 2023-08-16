GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is honoring Sumner County Sheriff’s Office SROs for recently being named the best in the nation.

Due to the recent tragedy of fallen Sgt. William Cherry, Sumner County deputies wanted to pay it forward for their fellow officers in neighboring Macon County. They had their lunch from News 2 Gives Back delivered to Lafayette to Cherry’s coworkers.

Marcus Bagwell visited with Sgt. Chris Vines of Sumner County about the agency’s prestigious award and about helping their brothers and sisters in blue.

(Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

