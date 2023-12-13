GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2019 Westmoreland slayings was the largest mass murder case ever in the state of Tennessee. The suspect Michael Cummins killed eight people including his own family.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to bring the case to a close recently with a plea deal. Cummins will spend life behind bars for the crime spree.

To thank all of those involved across Sumner County, the News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to the Sheriff’s Office in Gallatin. While there, Marcus had a chance to speak with Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock and District Attorney Ray Whitley about the work that went into this history-making arrest.

