NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mental health experts in the Partners in Care program see a lot. But on March 27, they saw the unthinkable while on the front lines of the Covenant School shooting.

To say thank you for their expert help and crisis outreach, the News 2 Gives Back team took lunch to the staff at Partners in Care where Marcus Bagwell spoke with workers who continue to help the Covenant School community and first responders.

