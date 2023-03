NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–A growing city means there’s a need for more life saving emergency response. And with the population boom in Nolensville, this led to the growing need for more EMS crews.

Williamson Health recently expanded staff, added resources and opened a new station. Good morning Nashville’s Marcus Bagwell talked with Greg Broy about their critical services.

As a thank you to first responders our News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch in Williamson County at the new facility.