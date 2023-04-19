This week’s News 2 Gives Back honored law enforcement who went above and beyond the badge well past their shift.

In February, Sumner County hosted Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine dance just for children and adults with disabilities. Deputies, officers, detectives, and agents donated their time and talent volunteering to keep everyone safe on a memorable prom night.

To say thank you for what they did off duty, News 2 dropped off lunch in Gallatin at the Sheriff’s Office training center. Marcus Bagwell spoke with Sumner County deputy and PIO, Michael Carman, about why the event is so special.