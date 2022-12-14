NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–This week’s News 2 Gives Back pays tribute to the life and legacy of the late Metro Nashville police chief, Joe Casey. The longtime leader died this year. Casey started the popular Christmas Basket Outreach Program by delivering to just two families in 1961. Metro Police Christmas Charities

The idea gained community support and has grown every year. Metro police now provides food, toys, and presents to hundreds of families across the city on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Our News 2 Gives Back team dropped off lunch at the warehouse in West Nashville where elves are busy getting everything organized. Marcus Bagwell talked to Commander Wheeler who oversees the program.

News 2 Gives Back, brought to you by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators, brought them lunch as a way to say thank you for all they do for The Nashville community.