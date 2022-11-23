News 2 stopped by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville as they prepare to launch their annual Light Up The House campaign. This organization helps house families of critically ill children at area hospitals. Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy talked with Liz Piercy to learn more about Light Up The House.

News 2 Gives Back is brought to you by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators, brought them lunch from Jojo’s Hotdogs and BBQ as a way to say thank you for all they do for the families who stay with them.

Watch our full visit with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville here.