NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 Gives Back works to honor the families of fallen law enforcement officers, who were killed in the line of duty in Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Pilot, Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion County Deputy Matt Blansett tragically died in a helicopter crash Tuesday, as they were carrying out a mission in the Chattanooga area.

Both young men were husbands and fathers to young children.

To give back to their families during this trying time, News 2 has gathered information on how you can make a financial donation in their memory.

The Tennessee State Troopers Association is leading the efforts to support Sgt. Lee’s family. If you’d like to donate to them you can do so by clicking on this link. In order to make sure the donation goes to his family, be sure to add ‘For the Russell Family’ in the optional note section of the checkout page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Also, donations to the Russell family can be sent to his hometown church in McKenzie.

First Baptist Church, Youth Fund

619 Stonewall St

North McKenzie, TN 38201

Donations to benefit Deputy Blansett’s family can be made to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Christmas for Kids

5 Oak Ave.

Jasper, TN 37347