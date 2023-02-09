NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller.

In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.

We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for the Miller family.

We took lunch to Miller’s coworkers today at the Sheriff’s office in Columbia. News 2’s Davis Nolan talked to Sheriff Bucky Rowland about the loss and how the department and Miller’s family is doing since the tragic line of duty death.

You can watch their interview on the News 2 Facebook page here.