NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–This week, News 2 Gives Back sponsored by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators honors the great volunteers at the Greenbriar Fire Department.

This small department is elated for the city providing funding for their first new engine since 1996, and yes it is green!

Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell talks to Chief Kyle Hamill about what this new engine means for the department and how it benefits the community. As a way to say thank you for their service News 2 also provided lunch for them to enjoy.

Check out more 2 Gives Back visits on our page here.