News 2 Gives Back: Fundraiser for family of fallen Hendersonville officer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Please join News 2 in helping the family of Spencer Bristol. Master Patrol Officer Bristol was hit and killed by a vehicle late last month during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8th, volunteers will be on-hand at two Kroger locations in Hendersonville, collecting donations.

You can stop by either Kroger location (listed below) anytime from 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. to donate.

237 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075

1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075

The money collected will be given to the family of Bristol. The 31-year-old United States Navy veteran leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter.

A fund has also been set up to help his family at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County, an organization that financially rescues the dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.