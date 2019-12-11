News 2 Gives Back: Brentwood Public Works

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The October storms are long gone, but the cleanup continues. The latest News 2 Gives Back honors the men and women from Brentwood Public Works who traveled across the state to help after the severe weather outbreak this fall.

2 Gives Back at Brentwood Public Works It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for another News 2 Gives Back. This week we are with our partner @Taco Bell at Brentwood Public Works! Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

“McNairy County really welcomed us in and appreciated the help,” said Brentwood Public Works Director, Todd Hoppenstedt. “We went two weekends in a row and feel blessed for that opportunity and to be able to help out.”

Ken Travis, Brentwood’s Vice-Mayor expressed his gratitude for the support from the community, “It’s about people when there’s a crisis…It’s about people that are impacted by the crisis. And it’s about people that want to give back during the crisis.”

Nissan of Cool Springs and Taco Bell took lunch to the crews as a thank you for their efforts and volunteerism.